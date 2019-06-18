LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Bulleit Distilling Company will soon become the 17th stop on the Bourbon Trail.
During bourbon tastings, the lights and sounds will change to help enhance the flavors of the bourbon. Visitors can also make their own label to apply to their bottle of bourbon.
The tour also features an eco-friendly bus decorated with graffiti.
The new visitor's center in Shelbyville is set to open next Tuesday.
Guided tours with tastings are $20.
