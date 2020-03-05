LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Churchill Downs is looking to fill positions for the Kentucky Derby 146 and Spring Meet.
The track will hold a "Staff Call to Post" job fair on Saturday, March 14, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. to fill positions at the track, the Kentucky Derby Museum and other Churchill Downs vendors for Derby Week and the 38-day Spring Meet, which begins a 10-week run on Saturday, April 25.
Available positions include event staff, ushers, security and valet. The Kentucky Derby Museum is hiring tour guides, retail associates, servers, bartenders and caterers. Available positions at Churchill Downs include runners, box office attendants, ticket-takers and program attendants. A number of restaurant positions are also available through Levy Restaurants.
The job fair will be held in the Aristides Lounge at Churchill Downs. Track officials said those planning to attend should park in the White Lot and enter the track through the Paddock Gate.
More information can be found by emailing Louisville@csc-usa.com or calling 502-410-1555.
For a list of all positions available at the job fair, click here.
