LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A southern Indiana city is going all-in on pickleball.
Plans were released Tuesday for the addition of 16 new courts at Lottie Oglesby Park off Ewing Lane in Jeffersonville.
City officials said crews will put in 12 pickleball courts this year, and four will be added later. All of the courts will be lit, so players can use them all day.
The project also includes a picnic pavilion with bathrooms, an improved walking path, lit with solar lights, and more parking.
Jeffersonville Mayor Mike Moore hinted at the plans during his State of the City address last week.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.