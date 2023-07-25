LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Clarksville Fire Chief Brandon Skaggs is being recognized for his leadership as a first responder.
In a release, the city said an independent panel of judges with Clarksville-based Personal Counseling Inc. chose to award the chief with the Diane Fischer Award of Excellence in the First Responder category.
Since taking over the department, Skaggs has worked to improve response times, firefighter training, community outreach and education.
Skaggs will receive the award at the Norman Melhiser Samaritan Awards Gala annual on Aug. 17 at Huber’s Orchard and Winery.
According to PCS, "the awards gala began in 2008 to recognize and honor individuals and organizations making significant, demonstrable, positive contributions to the community.
Chief Skaggs said in a news release that he was honored to receive the award. "Being a first responder has been very rewarding and humbling over the last 25 years. This service can’t be provided by one person or agency, so for that, I’m grateful for the team of people that I get to work with in Clark County and from IDHS.”
