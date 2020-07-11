LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Local organizations got together Saturday to help get food into the hands of those who need it most.
The Hope Buss partnered with the Fresh Foundation and the Smoketown Wellness Center for a grocery distribution event Saturday called "Feed Smoketown."
Volunteers packed bags of food and toiletries and handed them out to the community.
The organizations' goal was to get fresh food and produce to people who normally don't have access to it.
"It's about all of us coming together and to simply do one thing ... go into these communities where they've been gentrified, go into these communities where they've been forgotten about, go into these communities where they don't have grocery stores," said Stachelle Bussey, founder of the Hope Buss.
The Hope Buss is always looking for more volunteers to help and is also accepting donations. The organization hopes to raise enough money to buy a large bus to reach more people across the city.
