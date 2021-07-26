LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- With the start of a new school year around the corner, donations are being accepted to make sure kids have what they need to be successful.
Clarksville Schools and One Vision Credit Union are accepting donations of new school supplies and money for the annual "Pack the Bus" event.
For five years, the school district and credit union have partnered to collect supplies for students in Clarksville.
Organizers say many families are still facing financial hardships amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
Donations can be dropped off now through Aug. 6 at the One Vision Credit Union on West Lewis and Clark Parkway in Clarksville.
Items can also be purchased online and shipped to the credit union. Money can also be donated in the drive-thru of the credit union.
