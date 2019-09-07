LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Elliot Park's annual Reunion Day puts the focus on friends, family and fun.
Reunion Day has been happening for more than two decades at the Parkland neighborhood park as a celebration of love and community.
People teamed up for games of cornhole, listened to music and viewed a board filled with throwback photos.
Community members look forward to sharing the event every year with lifelong neighbors and friends.
"What do we do? We party," said Sharon Sims, a guest at the event. "We meet people we ain't seen in a while. We celebrate my 57th birthday. Thank you to the Lord up above."
Those who have helped put together Reunion Day hope future generations will continue the tradition at Elliot Park.
