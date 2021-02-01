LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Applications for fall scholarships are now open at Elizabethtown Community and Technical College.
The school expects an increase in need because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
ECTC has $200,000 from donors to split among students. The criteria to be eligible varies by scholarship — from merit or academics-based, to a student's financial need.
There is one uniform application to fill out, and the window is open online now through the first of April.
"Across higher ED, we know students have been faced with more challenges, many other obstacles and roles that they have to take on now while also being students," ECTC Chief Advancement Officer Megan Stith said. "So we've changed our scholarship process to give multiple windows throughout the year."
In addition to ECTC scholarships, the Work Ready Kentucky Scholarship provides free tuition to eligible students in high demand fields like health care, manufacturing, construction and IT.
For more information on the ECTC scholarships and to apply, click here.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.