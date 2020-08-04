LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Money is still available from the city to help Louisville residents who have been financially impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
In July, the city launched two programs to help residents: the Eviction Prevention Program and LIHEAP Summer Cooling.
The Eviction Prevention Assistance Program
This program provides up to three months of rental assistance for households that qualify. To qualify, income levels must be at or below 80 percent of the Area Median Income (AMI).
Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP ) Summer Cooling Program
This program helps Jefferson County residents behind on utility bills, or people who are in danger of being disconnected. To be eligible, household income must be at or below 60 percent of the Kentucky median income.
All payments are made directly to landlords or utility companies. Appointments must be set up ahead of time to apply for both programs. See below for details.
Eviction Prevention Assistance Program
To apply for this program, call the automated scheduler at: 502-977-6636, or visit EvictionPRevention.itfrontdesk.com.
Eligibility:
- Must be a Jefferson County resident
- Must have a pending court eviction, or a past due notice from landlord
- Household income up to 80 percent AMI (Area Median Income) within the previous 30 days (see more details here.)
- Must need assistance to avoid eviction
- Reasonable expectation that the household will be able to resume payments within a reasonable period of time
Households facing COVID-related delinquencies can ask for help from their landlords to apply for rental assistance. Landlords of federal, state or locally subsidized units can apply on behalf of multiple tenants, streamlining the application process by eliminating the need for income verification.
To be eligible, the landlord must:
- Be currently registered on the Rental Registry.
- Have no outstanding code violations for the property for which rent is being paid.
- Waive all late fees, fines, and penalties.
- Forgo evictions for assisted tenants for 60 days after assistance is provided.
- Provide pre-COVID-19 rent rolls to document delinquency rates before and after the pandemic.
For more guidance on how landlords can apply, CLICK HERE.
LIHEAP
Call the automated scheduler at 502-991-8391 or visit louisvilleky.cascheduler.com.
To be eligible for a LIHEAP subsidy, Jefferson County residents must be within 60 percent of 2019-20 State Median Income Guidelines (see more details here.).
To be eligible for LIHEAP Crisis help, the above conditions must be met, plus the household must have:
- Received a Disconnect notice from utility service provider, or
- Received a current bill with a past due amount, or
- Received an eviction notice if utilities are included in the rent, or
- Less than 10 days remaining on pre-paid electric service
The Office of Resilience and Community Services and Neighborhood Place offices administering these programs are closed for walk-in clients to help stop the spread of COVID-19. Staff members are available by phone and email.
For more information on LIHEAP and the Eviction Prevention Program, CLICK HERE.
