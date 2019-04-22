LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- "Hamilton" is a hot ticket at the Kentucky Center this summer, and the Frazier History Museum is giving the public a chance to win tickets.
As the museum made the announcement on Monday, a group of JCPS students who love to perform were surprised with free tickets to the show at the Kentucky Center compliments of the Louisville Theatrical Association. The middle school students are members of The Ambassadors from Olmsted Academy North.
Performer Jose Valdez was very excited. "I've never even been to a Broadway show at all, so I think it's a really cool opportunity for all of us."
The Frazier is giving away more tickets to the PNC Broadway in Louisville show as door prizes at the museum. To get in on the drawing, visitors must take a selfie with a cutout Alexander Hamilton and post it to Instagram with the hashtag #Hamiltix502.
All the tickets being given away are to the Sunday, June 16, 7 p.m. performance of "Hamilton" at the Kentucky Center and are not transferable.
Visitors who pay admission can enter the contest once a day beginning Monday, May 6 through Friday, June 7 at 12:30 pm.
In a release, the museum says "post that selfie to Instagram, tag @frazierhistorymuseum in the image, and include the hashtag #Hamiltix502 in the caption. Show your post to the museum's guest services staff at the admissions desk. The staff will give you a contact form. If you fill out the form and submit it before you leave the museum, a slip of paper with your name on it will be added to the pool of entries for the next drawing."
If you don't have an Instagram account, no problem. Just tell the staff at guest services where you found the Hamilton cutout. They can give you a slip to enter the drawing.
The Frazier History Museum will have weekly drawings beginning on Friday, May 10. More tickets will be given away at an event in June. For the most up-to-date information on the #Hamiltix502 promotion, CLICK HERE.
The museum's regular hours of operation are Monday through Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday, noon to 5 p.m.
