LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentuckians can test drive a fishing license for free this weekend.
With summer around the corner, the state is offering free fishing days on June 4-5.
An annual fishing license in Kentucky is $23, while a one-day fishing pass is $7.
The free fishing weekend is open to both Kentucky residents and out-of-state visitors.
A youth fishing Derby will also take place this weekend in Bullitt County as part of the free fishing weekend at the Horticulture Area Road from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Click here to find the best place to fish near your home.
