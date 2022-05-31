Celebrate free fishing weekend around Kentucky

Residents and non-residents can fish anywhere in the state without a license or permit on Saturday and Sunday. 

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentuckians can test drive a fishing license for free this weekend.

With summer around the corner, the state is offering free fishing days on June 4-5.  

An annual fishing license in Kentucky is $23, while a one-day fishing pass is $7. 

The free fishing weekend is open to both Kentucky residents and out-of-state visitors. 

A youth fishing Derby will also take place this weekend in Bullitt County as part of the free fishing weekend at the Horticulture Area Road from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Click here to find the best place to fish near your home. 

