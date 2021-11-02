LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- This weekend's annual "Friends of the Louisville Free Public Library annual fall book sale is open to the public, but members will have a sneak preview.
Prices are as follows:
- Adult Hardcover Books: $2
- Trade Paperbacks: $1
- Pocket Paperbacks: .50
- CDs/DVDs: $1
- Sunday Bag Day: $10/bag (books only)
The event starts Saturday at 9 a.m., with the sneak preview for members (memberships will be available at the door). The gently used books will then be available for sale to the public from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. The sale will continue on Sunday, from 1 a.m. until 5 p.m.
The main branch of the Louisville Free Public Library is located at 301 York Street, which is near 4th and Broadway in downtown Louisville.
CLICK HERE for more information on Friends of the Louisville Free Public Library.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.