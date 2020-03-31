LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Now you can show your Kentucky pride and help those who have been hurt by the COVID-19 pandemic.
A full line of "Beshear gear" is now available online.
There are coffee mugs, stickers, t-shirts, tote bags and even baby onesies with the governor's phrases that have become familiar to all Kentucky residents by now.
There's "We can't be doin' that," "We're gonna get through this," and "Next slide, Kenneth."
All of the profits will go to the "Team Kentucky" fund, which is helping those who have hurt financially by the pandemic.
To order merchandise, CLICK HERE.
To donate to the Teak Kentucky fund, CLICK HERE.
