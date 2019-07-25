LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Everybody needs a spa day every once in a while including guide dogs.
Some hard working pooches from the American Printing House for the Blind took some time to get pampered on Thursday. They got a bath, blow dry, a good brushing and a "pawdicure" on a grooming bus.
Justine Taylor brought her dog Dove to get a little TLC as a reward. "Because they do just as much work as we do. Dove helps me navigate around the building and to and from work and when I travel, she helps me get around independently."
The American Printing House for the Blind is located on Frankfort Avenue. It specializes in products and technology for children and adults who are blind or visually impaired.
