LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The only trick-or-treating attraction in Louisville that includes hot air balloons is moving to Lynn Family Stadium.
Louisville Halloween's Balloon Glow typically takes place at Pope Lick Park, but is moving to the soccer stadium this year.
The annual event includes trick-or-treating, and will have 10 hot air balloons on site, including two that can be taken on tethered rides. It will take place on Thursday, Oct. 27 and Friday, Oct. 28 from 6-10 p.m.
“We are thrilled to have partnered with Lynn Family Stadium to kick off an epic Halloween weekend with an event unlike any other,” said Michael Book, with Louisville Halloween.
Costumes are encouraged, and candy bags will be provided at each station to children. There will also be inflatables, music, food and more.
Tickets for the Halloween Balloon Glow are $15 a person and go on sale Sept. 1 here. Children 2 years old and younger are admitted for free.
This year's Ultimate Halloween Fest will run from Sept. 1 through Nov. 5.
