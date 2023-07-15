LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Residents of the California neighborhood were jamming Saturday during the second annual Jam Fest.
Heaven Hill invited the community to Bernheim Distillery for the family-friendly showcase.
There were tons of vendors and food trucks. It was all to celebrate Heaven Hill's Spirited Neighborhood Initiative.
It's a partnership between local nonprofit organizations that are committed to building a better community.
"Everyone is having a great time," Conor Discoll, Heaven Hill master distiller, said. "There is face-painting, there is food, there is BBQ from Big Moe's."
There was also games and live music.
