TARC Bus

A TARC bus drives down W. Broadway. (WDRB Photo)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- TARC is looking for some new employees.

The open positions include bus drivers and mechanics, according to a tweet from the company's website. 

The jobs are full-time, and benefits include health insurance and paid sick leave and vacation. TARC currently provides transportation in the Louisville area with routes in Jefferson County in Kentucky and Clark and Floyd counties in Indiana.

To learn more about the positions, and see other available job listings, please visit TARC's Career Center at this link: https://bit.ly/TARCCOMT

