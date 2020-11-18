LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- TARC is looking for some new employees.
The open positions include bus drivers and mechanics, according to a tweet from the company's website.
TARC is hiring! We are accepting applications for Coach Operators and Mechanical Technicians. To learn more about these positions, and see other available job listings, please visit our Career Center: https://t.co/fpPMPFjIV2 pic.twitter.com/GD1XZOMjlA— TARC (@ridetarc) November 18, 2020
The jobs are full-time, and benefits include health insurance and paid sick leave and vacation. TARC currently provides transportation in the Louisville area with routes in Jefferson County in Kentucky and Clark and Floyd counties in Indiana.
To learn more about the positions, and see other available job listings, please visit TARC's Career Center at this link: https://bit.ly/TARCCOMT
