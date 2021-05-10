LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville's Hike, Bike and Paddle is welcoming people back to the Waterfront Park on Memorial Day.
The twice annual event traditionally led by Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer held on Memorial Day and Labor Day was virtual last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
There will be three hiking routes this year, one of which is designated for pets and their owners.
A 15-mile bicycle route goes to and from Shawnee Park. Bicyclists will be sent off at varying starting times like the Kentucky Derby Festival's miniMarathon.
The paddling route will have people travel along the Ohio River to Beargrass Creek.
Attendees can participate in yoga, Tai chi and Zumba classes, staged in separate pods on the Great Lawn.
"One of the beauties of the Mayor's Hike, Bike and Paddle is you can go to this event and not only be able to be active when you're there but you can also be around people who can help you understand the pathways to be active for your life," said Karl Schmitt, president and CEO of Louisville Sports Commission.
LouVax will also be offering free COVID-19 vaccinations at the event.
