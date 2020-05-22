LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A virtual Hike, Bike and Paddle keeps a Louisville Memorial Day tradition alive.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Mayor Greg Fischer's twice-annual Hike, Bike and Paddle event where thousands flock to Waterfront Park to exercise, had to be canceled this year. Now, instead of one day, you can participate in a four-week competition.
"We may not be able to gather and exercise as a community this year but we can still exercise as a community out in the community and then share stories and pictures and inspire and challenge each other just like we do every time in Hike, Bike and Paddle," Fischer said on the Friday leading up to the Memorial Day weekend.
Fischer is inviting the community to share pictures of yourself running, jogging, hiking -- or doing any exercise while social distancing. You can win a t-shirt and coupons.
The competition starts this weekend and continues until June 20. Click here to sign up.
The next Hike, Bike and Paddle event is scheduled for Labor Day, but there's no word yet on whether that will be a virtual event.
