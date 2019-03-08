LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- For the second year in a row, Holiday World has received the industry's top award in Ride Operations Excellence.
The award from International Ride Training (IRT) of Nashville, Tennessee, came after an unannounced safety audit at Holiday World during the 2018 season.
The park's crew of 175 ride operators got high marks in all categories. Holiday World, located in Santa Claus, Indiana, is the only park to receive the award two years in a row.
"This award is a result of the remarkable dedication of our Attractions Team,” Holiday World's president, Matt Eckert, said in a news release. "Whether it's a children's canoe ride or a 17-story-tall roller coaster, our team members always keep safety as their top priority."
