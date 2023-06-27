LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Home of the Innocents hosted a breakfast Tuesday morning to raise money to continue helping area children in our area.
Founded in 1880, the 20-acre children's home provides care for medically complex children and helps families in the child welfare system. It's located on East Market Street in NuLu.
During Tuesday morning's breakfast, the organization announced plans to build a new skilled nursing facility for young adults.
"When I got up on the stage this morning and saw 1,200 people that chose to be here at 7:30 this morning because they believe in our mission and they want to learn how they can help support it, it's just incredibly powerful," said Paul Robinson, president and CEO of Home of the Innocents.
WDRB in the Morning Anchor Sterling Riggs emceed the event at the Kentucky International Convention Center, his ninth year as emcee.
The event raised nearly $285,000 for the organization. Fundraising will continue through the end of the month. Anyone wishing to donate can click here.
