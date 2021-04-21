LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) is hosting a hiring fair Thursday in Seymour.
The transportation department is looking to fill seasonal positions that run from April through October with a starting pay of $11.25 an hour.
Face masks and social distancing will be required during the event, which will take place at the INDOT office on Agrico Lane in Seymour.
The department is also looking for full-time highway technicians and mechanics.
To learn more, click here or text INDOT Careers to 468311.
