LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Indiana's moratorium on power shutoffs during winter ends Monday.
The Indiana Office of Utility Consumer Conselor says if Hoosiers are behind on their utility bills, now is the time to reach out to your provider.
State law bans shutting off power, gas, or water between December 1 and March 15, if the customer is getting assistance through the federal Energy Efficiency Program (EAP). With the moratorium ending, residents could lose power, if they don't set up a payment plan. Don't wait until you receive a shut-off notice.
“If you are behind on your bills and cannot pay the balance on time and in full, it is important to contact the utility as early as possible to arrange a payment plan you can afford,” said Indiana Utility Consumer Counselor Bill Fine in a release. “You may be able to spread the balance out over multiple months, but it is crucial to contact the utility sooner rather than later.”
The state’s 211 help line, which can be reached 24/7 from any Indiana county at 211 or 1-866-211-9966, can direct consumers to local resources for financial assistance and to their county EAP intake offices.
Renters in most Indiana counties may qualify for utility assistance through the Indiana Emergency Rental Assistance Program. More information is available at IndianaHousingNow.org.
