LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Indiana Department of Transportation is gearing up for winter weather and needs to hire more workers to be prepared.
The agency is hosting a hiring event on Thursday, Oct. 28, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at eight locations statewide. In southern Indiana, the hiring event will be held at the Fall City Sub-District on Highway 31 in Clarksville and at the Columbus Sub-District on Two Mile House Road in Columbus.
Full-time winter seasonal employees earn $20 an hour, while on-call snow plow drivers make $24 an hour.
INDOT is offering $250 sign-on and $500 retention bonuses for those who qualify.
Those interested need to have a commercial driver's license (CDL) but do not need to register in advance for the hiring event.
INDOT is also hiring for other jobs, including highway technicians, mechanics and engineers.
For more information about employment with INDOT, click here.
