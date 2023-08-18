LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville's historic Iroquois Amphitheater is celebrating 85 years of entertaining the Louisville community.
To celebrate, a musical theatre celebration will take place on Saturday, Sept. 2 at 7:30 p.m. Songs from musicals performed during the amphitheater's 85-year history will be included, including "The Desert Song," "Show Boat," "Anything Goes" and "The Merry Widow."
The performance will be conducted by Joseph Rubin and will feature Louisville soloists Emily Albrink, Chad Sloan, Erin Alcorn and Tristan Tournaud. A 25-piece orchestra and chorus will also perform, recreating what the first audiences heard.
Iroquois Amphitheater's first show, Victor's Herbert's "Naughty Marietta," was performed on July 4, 1938. For the next 20 years, it brought Broadway to Louisville.
