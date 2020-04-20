LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Jefferson County Public Schools have now handed out more than a half million meals amid the coronavirus crisis.
The district said more than 508,000 meals have been given to families since March 16, when schools closed to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.
JCPS passed the milestone on Monday after handing out more than 47,000 meals.
The district provides the meals every Monday and Wednesday. Children can get up to four meals on those days.
To see all of the meal distribution sites, click here.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.