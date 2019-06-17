LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- JCPS is rolling out its summer food program to feed children and teens.
The program offers a free breakfast and lunch to any child under 18 years of age at more than 160 locations, including schools, churches and community centers. JCPS also has two Bus Stop Cafes, which are old buses that have been turned into mobile dining cafeterias. The cafes stop at three dozen sites a day including neighborhoods, parks and community centers.
To find a location for the summer food program, families can text "FOOD" to 877877 or download the JCPS mobile app and check the school menu section. The location information can also be found online - CLICK HERE.
The JCPS food program runs through August 2, 2019, and is open to all children whether or not they attend JCPS. The program serves about 300,000 meals each summer.
