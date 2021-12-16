LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The city of Jeffersonville debuted its new outdoor art gallery Thursday along the NoCo Arts Center on Michigan Avenue.
NoCo is short for North of Court Avenue, and this new gallery is part of the NoCo Arts & Cultural District.
The gallery features six 55-inch digital screens that officials said will be used to display artwork in a rotating fashion 24 hours day, seven days a week.
"Our hope is that this space will display our community projects, display our local artists and I would say, inspire new projects," said Emily Dippie, public art administrator for the city.
The gallery currently features hundreds of City of Jeffersonville Mayoral Christmas Card entries.
