Peach blossom jellyfish in the lily pond in Shawnee Park

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Jellyfish are back at Shawnee Park.

Peach blossom jellyfish are native to China, but found in most of the United States. They appear sporadically and unpredictably. They have stinging cells for tiny prey, but haven't been proven to be able to sting human skin.

Officials said they probably arrived in the U.S. with imported ornamental plants. They can also hitch rides on birds that move them between bodies of water.

The jellyfish have been documented in the Ohio River, but are much easier to see in the Shawnee Park Lily Pond, where they have been spotted over the past few years.

