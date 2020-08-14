LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Normally you don't have to watch out for jellyfish unless you're on the beach or swimming in the ocean.
But authorities say the creatures can also be found in Kentucky waters.
The Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife posted a picture of a Kentucky jellyfish on its Facebook page.
It says these jellyfish can be seen in calmer parts of lakes, ponds and rivers in Kentucky.
The department says they are most common in late summer and early fall.
Their tentacles can sting just like a saltwater jellyfish, but freshwater jellyfish do not penetrate human skin.
