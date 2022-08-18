LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Freshwater jellyfish were spotted in a pond at Shawnee Park in west Louisville.
The jellyfish have "stinging cells" on their tentacles used for feeding.
Louisville Olmsted Parks Conservancy said the jellyfish aren't dangerous to humans, but they should be left alone.
Park officials said the jellyfish are likely also in the Ohio River, but much harder to find.
According to Indiana Department of Natural Resources, only one species of freshwater jellyfish (Craspedacusta sowerbyi) occurs in North America.
The jellyfish are clear or translucent, and are about the size of a dime or nickel.
