CLARKSVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- Joella's Hot Chicken is hoping to bring 40 new jobs to its new location in southern Indiana.
The Louisville-based restaurant is opening its 19th location, the first in southern Indiana, in Clarksville on Veterans Parkway later this year.
The hot chicken restaurant is looking for managers, cooks, cashiers and dishwashers, among other positions. The restaurant pays up to $13 an hour for new employees, with food and beverage discounts and tips.
Anyone interested can apply here. Joella's will also be holding on-site interviews every day, except Sundays, from Nov. 11 through Nov. 24 from noon to 7 p.m. at the Clarksville location.
