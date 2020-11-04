CLARKSVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) – Joella’s Hot Chicken is expanding with its first southern Indiana location off Veterans Parkway.
The Clarksville restaurant is currently under construction, and the plan is to open in December. The spacious, modern dining room will also have garage doors that can lift up and connect to the outdoor patio.
Joella’s is taking over the corner spot, which used to be a Blaze Pizza, in a strip of restaurants right behind Starbucks on Veterans Parkway. Katie Wollrich, the chief marketing officer for Joella’s, said the prime location was a selling point to settling in Clarksville.
“We are so excited to be here in Clarksville, Indiana,” she said. “To us, coming across the river was definitely a no brainer. And it’s something we’ve been looking to do for a long time.”
Joella’s, with its original location in St. Matthews, now has restaurants in five states. The original plans to expand to southern Indiana were put on pause once COVID-19 hit the region. But Wollrich said business has since stabilized, and so the company turned up the heat on the expansion plans. The Clarksville spot will be its 19th restaurant.
“We are very fortunate to be in a position to expand. And we’re really only able to do that because we know that this is a community that already knows who we are and wants us here,” she said.
To give a taste of what Joella’s will be bringing to the table, the restaurant’s food truck will be in the Clarksville parking lot for lunch through Saturday.
The restaurant will also be hiring soon. Those interested can apply online, or there will be in-person hiring events later this month.
