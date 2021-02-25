LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A modified course in Louisville and southern Indiana will be part of the Kentucky Derby Festival's miniMarathon and Marathon for 2021.
In a release, KDF says to comply with COVID guidelines, the route for both races this year will include two states and four cities. There will be a virtual option, but the in-person races will begin and finish at Lynn Family Stadium.
Runners and walkers will take a route on a looped course including the Big Four Bridge, Ohio River Greenway. Marathon runners will also run part of the Louisville Loop along the Riverwalk. The route continues through Metro Louisville, Jeffersonville, New Albany, and Clarksville.
The miniMarathon route is 13.1 miles and will be open April 22 to 25 with staggered start times between 6:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. each day. But the socially-distanced marathon, which is 26.2 miles, will only take place on April 24. Finishers should complete the run by early afternoon. Signs will be up to alert the public and to discourage spectators.
The routes for both the mini and marathon were changed this year to allow for social distancing. It also creates a course that could be open for multiple days and that won't require road closures.
"We have created a unique open course this year, utilizing bike lanes, as well as walking and running paths," said Chris Martini, Race Director in a release. "The modifications to the course help us ensure social distancing, but also limit the streets closures and impact to the community during the days of the event."
There are additional changes to this year's miniMarathon and Marathon to comply with COVID-19 guidelines include:
- Temperature checks at the start
- Masks required at the start and finish line areas, as well as throughout the event venue.
- Participants are allowed to remove masks while running the course.
- Staggered start times that are pre-scheduled, to allow runners to socially distance.
- Self-start course, utilizing bib timing chips and timing mats so participants don't have to wait in a corral.
- Course time limits for both miniMarathon & Marathon, to ensure social distancing.
- Self-serve water stops provided by Louisville Water Company.
- Participants encouraged to bring their own nutrition, since it will not be provided along the course as a pandemic precaution.
Race slots are filling up, but there are still spots available for the in-person miniMarathon. There is currently a wait list for the Marathon. Registration is open online at DerbyFestivalMarathon.com.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.