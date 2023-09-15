LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The American Heart Association is inviting people across Kentuckiana to walk for a cause.
The Kentuckiana Heart Walk is happening Saturday, Sept. 16 on the Big Four Lawn. First activity starts at 8:30 a.m., and the walk starts at 10 a.m. This year's theme is "I want to save lives."
More than 1,000 people have already signed up, but there's still time to register and donate by clicking here.
Every dollar raised goes toward more research, more people trained in CPR, and more medical breakthroughs to make sure less people die from stroke or heart disease.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.