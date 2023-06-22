LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Thursday, June 22, and Friday, June 23, are donor appreciation days at the Kentucky Blood Center.
Anyone who gives blood at a KBC donor center on those days will get a $15 gift card from Walmart or Sam's Club.
These summer weeks have a historically low turnout for donors, but a high need.
Representatives of KBC say each donor has a big impact on their blood supply.
With the Fourth of July holiday approaching, they say they anticipate a growing need for donors.
Anyone interested in donating can set up an appointment by clicking here.
Below is a list of locations:
Middletown Donor Center
12905 Shelbyville Road
Louisville, KY 40243
Hillview Donor Center
5406 Antle Drive
Louisville, KY 40299
Frankfort Donor Center
363 Versailles Road
Frankfort, KY 40601
Beaumont Donor Center
3121 Beaumont Centre Circle
Lexington, KY 40513
Andover Donor Center
3130 Maple Leaf Drive
Lexington, KY 40509
Tri-County Donor Center
1454 West Cumberland Gap Parkway
Corbin, KY 40701
Pikeville Donor Center
472 South Mayo Trail
Pikeville, KY 41501
Somerset Donor Center
10 Stonegate Centre (Stoplight 16A)
Somerset, KY 42503
