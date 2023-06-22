LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Thursday, June 22, and Friday, June 23, are donor appreciation days at the Kentucky Blood Center.

Anyone who gives blood at a KBC donor center on those days will get a $15 gift card from Walmart or Sam's Club.

These summer weeks have a historically low turnout for donors, but a high need.

Representatives of KBC say each donor has a big impact on their blood supply.

With the Fourth of July holiday approaching, they say they anticipate a growing need for donors.

Below is a list of locations:

Middletown Donor Center

12905 Shelbyville Road

Louisville, KY 40243

Hillview Donor Center

5406 Antle Drive

Louisville, KY 40299

Frankfort Donor Center

363 Versailles Road

Frankfort, KY  40601

Beaumont Donor Center

3121 Beaumont Centre Circle

Lexington, KY  40513

Andover Donor Center

3130 Maple Leaf Drive

Lexington, KY 40509

Tri-County Donor Center

1454 West Cumberland Gap Parkway

Corbin, KY  40701

Pikeville Donor Center

472 South Mayo Trail

Pikeville, KY 41501

Somerset Donor Center

10 Stonegate Centre (Stoplight 16A)

Somerset, KY  42503

