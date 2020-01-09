LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Do you know the best teacher in Kentucky? Now is your time to speak up.
The Kentucky Department of Education is accepting nominations for the Teacher of the Year award. Any full-time public school teacher with at least three years of experience is eligible.
Nominations can come from students, parents, teachers, administrators or community members.
The deadline for nominations is Feb. 15. The winner gets a $10,000 cash prize.
To nominate a teacher, click here.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.