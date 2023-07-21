LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky Humane Society needs people to adopt furry friends.
KHS is extending its "Empty the Shelters" event to help get more animals a "furever" homes. The national adoption push will continue through July 31.
The human society in Louisville is waiving adoption fees for all adult dogs and cats 1 year or older.
The event was supposed to end July 22, but because of the tremendous need for animals to be adopted, the special will continue through the end of the month.
Community members are encouraged to visit the KHS Main Campus at 241 Steedly Drive or East Campus at 1000 Lyndon Lane in Louisville from July 14-22 to meet adoptable dogs and cats. Adoptions are processed between 11 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. weekdays and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekends.
Extended adoption hours are offered until 6:30 p.m. Thursdays at the KHS Main Campus with adoptions processed.
All pets adopted from KHS come with 30 days of MetLife Pet Insurance and have been spayed or neutered, microchipped, vaccinated and given flea and tick preventatives, which are services valued at more than $300.
There is an adoption application that usually takes less than an hour. To learn more about adoption through the KHS, click here.
