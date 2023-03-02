LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The University of Kentucky men's club ice hockey team punches its ticket to the American Collegiate Hockey Association's national championships, but it needs some help to make it there.
The Wildcats are the No. 3 seed in the Division II tournament, but the trip to Boston — including flights, hotels and food — will cost $80,000, the team said.
As a club sport, the team is 100% self-funded. They launched a GoFundMe page that's already raised more than $25,000.
"We're really looking for people to step up, really looking for one or two significant contributors out there that really want to push us over the top," Ryan Van Daniker, general manager of the team, told LEX18. "I would hate to have to break that news to the boys. They put in the work, they deserve it."
"We've had a lot of doubt pushed on us, and I think we are more than ready to go in and tell people what we have been working for," said Burke Rule, a member of the team.
