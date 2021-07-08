LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky Science Center is showing off its newly renovated third floor.
It houses the "Feelings" exhibit, which encourages guests to consider how our bodies and our environment influence feelings. It's a prototype for the Uniquely Human exhibit which will be ready late next year.
The project has been in the works for two years, but the pandemic and social justice movement made the center change its approach.
"Being Uniquely Human focused on humanity," said Kentucky Science Center CEO Mike Norman. "We want folks to learn about each other. I believe the more we know about each other, the more we get along."
The exhibits are interactive and designed to provide opportunities for parents and children to work together and discuss and reflect on what they're learning.
