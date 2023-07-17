LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky State Police is competing for its third consecutive win as "America's Best-Looking Cruiser."
After winning in 2021 and 2022, Kentuckians are encouraged to vote online in support of the law enforcement agency. The American Association of State Troopers hosts an annual calendar contest as police agencies submit a photo entry that represents their state.
“We encourage all of our citizens to vote for KSP and help our state be recognized again on a national level,” said Gov. Andy Beshear said in a news release. “KSP works every day to create a safer Kentucky, and voting is one small way we can show our appreciation for their 75 years of service and protection.”
According to a news release, the winning photo will be featured on the cover and premiere in the January month of the wall calendar. KSP celebrated its 75th anniversary with its cruisers in the backdrop of coal plant.
The photo taken at the Blue Diamond Coal Company in Hazard features a 2022 Dodge Charger with blue and white paint scheme to match the markings of a 1978 Ford cruiser.
“Kentucky is known internationally for its coal mining industry and the hard-working individuals who work in the mines,” KSP Public Affairs Commander Paul Blanton said in a news release. “Our team intertwined the beauty of Eastern Kentucky splashed with two iconic symbols in that area, coal mines, and Kentucky State Police.”
Voting has already begun and ends July 31 at 8 a.m. The top 13 finishers earn a spot on the 2024 calendar. To vote, click here.
