LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky State Police have some new bragging rights.
The agency has won the title of "America's Best Looking Cruiser," thanks to the public's vote. KSP also won the national contest in 2018, and finished second last year.
The American Association of State Troopers made the announcement on Facebook as part of its annual calendar contest.
Ohio came in second place and Indiana finished sixth. The top 13 finishes are included in the 2022 calendar.
