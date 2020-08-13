LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- KFC is frying up a big thanks to teachers.
The chain said it's donating 1 million pieces of chicken to say thank you to teachers for their efforts during the pandemic. It will be up to local franchises to decide the best way to serve educators in their communities.
They will cater in-service training meetings, deliver buckets to teachers preparing virtual lessons and honor staff working to keep campuses clean.
In March, KFC donated 1 million pieces of chicken to doctors, nurses and first responders.
