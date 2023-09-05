LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Wrestling fans, get ready for the debut of All Elite Wresting (AEW) at KFC Yum! Center.
The KFC Yum! Center announced on Tuesday that AEW is making its debut on Nov. 1. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 8 at the KFC Yum! Center box office and Ticketmaster. Tickets range from $23 to $94.
Doors open at 6:30 p.m. with the show starting at 7:30 p.m. For more information about the show or the KFC Yum! Center, click here.
