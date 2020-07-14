LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Fund for the Arts has created a Black Artists Fund and COVID-19 Relief grants for Black-owned restaurants.
According to a news release, the Black Artist Fund "is an initiative to provide grants to fund new works created by Black artists to celebrate, build awareness, and amplify the creations of the many talented Black artists in Greater Louisville."
According to the release, the fund will provide grants of $500 to $2,000 to Black artists for the creation of new work across all disciplines and styles (dance, music, design, folk art, theatre, visual arts, poetry, spoken word, literary, etc.). The grants are made possible with support from Yum! Brands and Rabbit Hole Distillery.
Applications are now being accepted from Black artists, artist collectives, and/or artist teams located in Greater Louisville. CLICK HERE for guidelines and an application.
Applicant info sessions are scheduled for July 20 at 1:30 p.m., and July 29 at 10 a.m. via Zoom.
COVID-19 Relief Grants for Black-Owned Restaurants are also being awarded to "Black-owned culinary institutions that are pillars in the Greater Louisville community." The grants will be given to "independent, Black-owned restaurants that, due to the COVID-19 national disaster, have an immediate need for funds to pay fixed operating expenses and remain in business."
Applications are now being accepted from Black-owned restaurants or Black-owned restaurant groups located in Greater Louisville.
CLICK HERE for guidelines and an application.
