LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The daily commute comes in many forms and for some that means two wheels, but finding a safe and reliable bike to take to work can be a challenge.
That's why Glenn Todd came up with an idea to make the trip to-and-from the job easier, and cost-free, for fellow coworkers.
"The whole idea was the bus can get you so far, but then that last mile you might need to walk or ride your bike," said Todd.
Todd worked for Goodwill Kentucky for three decades and said many of his coworkers couldn't afford a reliable ride to work.
After spotting two broken bikes in the corner of a warehouse one day, he took them home, fixed them up, and brought them back to work to give to employees in need.
"After that it was kind of like, lightbulb! This could work," Todd said.
When Todd retired from his full-time job, he and other men he met through the Louisville Bicycle Club started asking for more bike donations and refurbishing them to donate back to Goodwill Kentucky.
"I think we've given some people some dignity back because they have a way of getting to work," said Todd.
In the years since, it has grown into a permanent operation ran out of the Goodwill Kentucky location at 909 East Broadway.
"One of the things about retiring was you just don't want to sit down and do nothing. You want to have something that gives meaning to life," he said.
In 2023 alone, the bike program has helped place 53 people with bikes with 12 more currently going through the process to be fitted.
Program manager Kalea Raynor said it's important to receive as many donations as possible because not everyone can ride the same size bike.
"It makes an extremely huge difference in people's lives. I mean we have individuals, like single parents, that don't necessarily have a vehicle but this would be an easy way for them to get to work. It really has transformed families," she said. "It really does give them a chance to be able to get around and that first step of really having their old freedom."
Last Mile to Work supplies bikes to Goodwill Kentucky locations across the state including in Lexington and Bowling Green.
"Our bikes are everywhere," said Raynor. "Obviously we're coming up to spring but even in the wintertime, people are still riding bicycles so we need donations."
Raynor said the program has partnered with local groups like LMPD, TARC, UofL and Middletown Cycling as well as the Bowling Green Police Department to receive bikes of all sizes and conditions.
"Even if it's something you forgot about in your basement and you think, 'Man this is a piece of junk to me,' we make it into treasure so that it can be sued for our participants," said Raynor.
The employee said being a part of the program makes her "extremely proud" to work for Goodwill.
As the program continues to grow, Raynor and Todd both believe it has the potential to help Goodwill employees in other states.
"We'll have Goodwills come to see what we do as Goodwill Kentucky and they'll come in here and they're just amazed at this program. That may be another goal down the road if we could do something to help other Goodwills get started," said Todd.
Todd said he also hopes to continue to educate riders on bike safety and encourage Louisville roadways to become more bike-friendly.
Bikes for Last Mile to Work can be donated at any Goodwill Kentucky location.
Those who receive a bike are also fitted with a bike helmet, bike lock, lights and backpack.
