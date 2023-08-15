LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Tickets are dwindling for the St. Jude Dream Home giveaway, with less than 100 remaining as of Aug. 15.
This year's raffle is on pace to be the fastest sellout St. Jude has ever had for its Dream Home giveaway.
The 4-bedroom, 2-and-a-half bath house in Shelbyville's Discovery Point community is valued at nearly $500,000.
To purchase a ticket, click here.
All of the money goes to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, which covers all costs for kids and their families receiving medical treatment.
The winner will be drawn Oct. 5 on WDRB Mornings.
