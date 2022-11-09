LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Lights Under Louisville is adding new attractions and starting earlier this year.
America's largest underground holiday light show at the Louisville Mega Cavern opens Friday, Nov. 11. This year, there will be be a 200-foot-long MEGA Light Tunnel, holiday projections, lasers and a longer route.
There will be more than 40 themed displays, at least 900 illuminated characters, four LED light tunnels, two laser sections and nearly 6 million points of light.
In a news release Wednesday, Louisville Mega Cavern Executive Vice President Charles Park said he's excited about the new features.
"We've added even more show-stopping visuals to our traditional big signature moments, with the new MEGA light tunnel and extended route sure to engage the whole family," Park said. "Throughout the past 10 weeks, we have built a magical holiday experience that has quickly transformed into the largest Lights Under Louisville experience, ever."
Once again this year, Lights Under Louisville is welcoming back Christmas Express, which allows visitors to ride through the holiday adventure in the open-air tram.
The annual holiday underground experience attracts visitors from around the world and has received numerous awards from top national travel publications. Lights Under Louisville is open daily from 9:30 a.m. to 10 p.m., and runs through Jan. 1. Passes start at $35 per vehicle but guests who purchase a Priority Pass can see the lights with no waiting. Priority passes must be purchased by 2 p.m. on the date of attendance.
Visit the Lights Under Louisville website for more information or to purchase passes.
