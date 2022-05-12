LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- International recording artist Tove Lo will headline the Kentuckiana Pride Festival.
Tove Lo is known for her songs "Habits" and "Talking Body."
The festival announced its entertainment lineup early Thursday morning, including rising pop star Miki Ratsula, artist and activist Dominique Morgan, country duo The Kentucky Gentlemen and rapper Daisha McBride.
The Kentuckiana Pride Festival is Saturday, June 18, on the Big Four Lawn.
This year’s parade will begin at Campbell and Market streets and end at the Big Four Lawn. VIP and General Admission tickets are on sale now.
For more information on the festival including tickets, the full lineup, FAQ and more please visit KYPRIDE.COM.
