LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – In an effort to promote neighborhood safety and the relationship between police and the community, Louisville Metro Police is participating in the "National Night Out" on Tuesday night.
The department is hosting "family-friendly" events that will include crime, drug and violence prevention, food and drinks, prizes and children's activities, according to an event flyer.
The free event will also include information about neighborhood watch and crime prevention and will have local vendors set up.
The events will take place across Louisville on Tuesday, Aug. 3 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the following locations:
Division 1 and Division 2
Kroger
2710 West Broadway
Division 3 and Division 4
Iroquois Park
Division 5
Peter-Dumesnil House
301 South Peterson Avenue
Division 6 and Division 7
Jefferson Mall
4801 Outer Loop
Division 8
Warren Walker Park
501 Gatehouse Lane
For more information about National Night Out, click here.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.