LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – In an effort to promote neighborhood safety and the relationship between police and the community, Louisville Metro Police is participating in the "National Night Out" on Tuesday night. 

The department is hosting "family-friendly" events that will include crime, drug and violence prevention, food and drinks, prizes and children's activities, according to an event flyer. 

The free event will also include information about neighborhood watch and crime prevention and will have local vendors set up. 

The events will take place across Louisville on Tuesday, Aug. 3 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the following locations: 

Division 1 and Division 2

Kroger

2710 West Broadway 

Division 3 and Division 4

Iroquois Park 

Division 5

Peter-Dumesnil House 

301 South Peterson Avenue 

Division 6 and Division 7 

Jefferson Mall

4801 Outer Loop

Division 8

Warren Walker Park

501 Gatehouse Lane

For more information about National Night Out, click here.

Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved. 

Tags